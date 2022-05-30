This squirrel stole the show at a baseball game in the US. Watch

Squirrels are cute, fluffy creatures whose invasion of a pitch can make the game even more amusing. Just like this video where a squirrel interrupts a baseball game between Columbus Clippers and Buffalo Bisons in California, USA.

The video was posted on Twitter by the official handle of Minor League Baseball. It opens to show a squirrel halting a baseball game after it jumped from the overhead wires of the stadium. The video progresses to show how the players and groundkeepers attempt to catch the little creature. Groundkeepers were using a net and buckets to catch the little creature. Towards the end of the video, a groundkeeper captures the squirrel and puts it in a large bucket. The man sustains bites as he catches the rodent.

“SQUIRREL DELAY,” Minor League Baseball captioned the video on their official Twitter handle.

Watch the video below:

The video was posted on May 29 and has accumulated more than 2,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to flock to the comments section.

A Twitter user expressed, “This was more entertaining than the actual game of baseball.” “Poor squirrel. Should have just bought a ticket,” commented another. “Memories of the rally squirrel!” posted a third. “I love how you realize just how many people are watching the squirrel instead of the game when they all gasp,” commented a fourth with a video.

