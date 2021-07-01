This tree ‘bears’ strange looking fruit. Confused? See the pic again

Do you love wordplay? If you do, this post by National Park Service will make you smile. The share features a wonderful picture of little bears climbing on a tree but it’s their post that will make you grin.

“Isn’t it nice when a tree starts to bear fruit?” says the post. And just as you look at the picture again you realise that’s some hilarious wordplay right there. “Wait, those aren’t fruit?” it says further.

The post goes on to share some interesting details about black bears, explaining how they are great at climbing and use all their four legs for it.

“They push their bodies up with their hind legs whilst pulling and gripping with their front legs. They have strong curved claws that allow them to climb trees with agility. Bears climb down the same way they go up the tree, with their heads at the top,” it says further.

The post also reminds people to stay at a safe distance from bears. However, this too is shared in a funny way.

Read the entire post below:

Shared two days ago, the Instagram post has collected over 81,000 likes and several comments. Many showered their appreciation towards the way the information was posted.

“Whoever runs this account deserves a raise. Always so funny, creative, and informative!” posted an individual. “Love love love reading these posts and awesome pic,” wrote another. “Beary good,” joked a third.

What do you think about this share?