Home / Trending / This Twitter thread featuring jokes by first standard students is a laugh riot
trending

This Twitter thread featuring jokes by first standard students is a laugh riot

What makes the thread a wholesome read is how Pointon rates the jokes by the kids in a positive and quirky way.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:53 PM IST
The jokes told by the kids are bound to make you laugh out loud.(Unsplash)

There are several posts on the Internet that showcase the hilarious conversations one can have with kids. Now George Pointon, a teacher from London, has added to those wonderful posts with a hilarious thread featuring some jokes told by his students from the first standard. The thread may leave you laughing and gushing at the same time.

“I asked my Year 1 classes to tell me a joke; Here is my analysis,” reads the first tweet. The thread then goes on to mention some jokes by the kids. What makes the thread a wholesome read is how Pointon rates the jokes by the kids in a positive and quirky way.

We won’t give away much so do check out the thread and each joke told by the kids.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Czech zoo arranges Zoom calls for chimpanzees with fellow apes

Woman delivers baby girl onboard flight from Bengaluru to Jaipur

Little girl has meltdown at parents’ wedding. What happens has everyone laughing

Cat pets human back in adorable video that’s too sweet to miss. Watch

Shared on March 16, the post has garnered over 1.3 lakh likes and several comments. People couldn’t stop laughing at the adorable jokes. While some resonated with the kid named Emma’s answer, others found the rating yardstick of Pointon on point.

What are your thoughts on this wholesome thread?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
funny tweet
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
JEE Main March 2021
Ram Swaroop Sharma
Virat Kohli
Covid-19 cases in India
Aamir Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP