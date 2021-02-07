This US shelter is letting cats poop on names of people’s exes on Valentine’s Day

Breaking up with someone is an extremely hard job, but what’s worse than that is getting over that person and go on towards a fresh start. If you’re nodding at the all of these words, then the Lexington Humane Society in US may just have the perfect solution for you. As a part of their smear campaign, the society has arranged for a rather bizarre way to help people get over their exes on this Valentine’s Day. Even if you’re not going through such a phase, the unusual campaign may leave you giggling.

“Flame fizzled out? Catfished? Dumped? Our adoptable kitties have your back and will dump all over your ex,” reads a part of the post by the society. “Do you know what’s crappier than a room full of litter boxes? Exes! Allow our cats to demonstrate your disgust for your ex with our smear campaign. For only a $10 donation, your ex’s name will be written in one of our litter boxes – waiting for our cats to literally poop on them,” explains the post further.

The novel, and rather odd, method also allows individuals to contribute to the shelter animals.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on February 4, the post has garnered over 400 reactions along with several comments and donations for the cause. People couldn’t stop appreciating the idea and many dropped some names for the kitties to poop on too.

“This is by far the best idea y’all have ever come up with and I tip my hat to whoever thought of it!” congratulated a Facebook user. “It should last longer than February 15,” commented another. “Do you get a photo of it after,” asked a third.

What are your thoughts on this unusual idea?