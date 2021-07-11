This video involving a cat has a hilariously surprising twist. Seen it yet?

Do you love those videos that have a surprising twist right towards the end that leaves you with a smile? Are you someone who loves clips that showcase various antics of cats? If your answers to the questions are yes and yes, then here is a video which will make you very happy. This video, involving a cat, have a hilariously surprising twist has now left people chuckling. There is a possibility that it will make you giggle too.

Originally shared on TikTok, the video was later re-shared on Instagram. “Oh hello neighbour, didn’t see you there,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

We won’t say too much about the clip, so take a look:

Since being posted a day ago, the video has gathered tons of sweet comments. While some wrote how the cat surprised them, others expressed their love for the feline. Many wrote that the video is funny.

“I jumped when I noticed the cat, thought we were focusing on the man,” wrote an Instagram user. In support, another individual commented, “Same here.”

“What a friendly neighbour,” expressed another. “I literally didn’t see it at first,” shared a third. “This is hilarious,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

