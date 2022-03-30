This vintage radio is made out of chocolate and caramel. Watch to see how

Are you a regular on Instagram? Do you have a sweet tooth and a special soft spot for chocolates? If your answers to both these questions are yes, then there is barely a chance left that you don’t know who Amaury Guichon is. This time he has taken to his Instagram page in order to show how he prepares a radio out of chocolate.

Amaury Guichon is a Swiss-French pastry chef who is known for his pastry designs and chocolate sculptures. He has a massive following of 6.6 million people on his Instagram page and has posted a video of himself making a vintage radio with the help of caramel and chocolate—huge amounts of it! He makes every single detail with such intricacy and skill that it has been winning hearts all over Instagram.

Chef Amaury Guichon has uploaded this video on his Instagram page with a caption that reads, “The Radio! For Caramel lovers only!” The caption is complete with a radio emoji. One can also see a few hashtags that read #amauryguichon, #caramel and #radio.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram just a day ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn’t stop admiring his determination and craftsmanship. It has also received more than a whopping 5.5 million views so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Really looks so tasty and yummy.” “The champ is here, I repeat the champ is here,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “My God, the talent!”

