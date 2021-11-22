Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three cats perfectly show the meaning of ‘If I fits, I sits’. Watch viral video

There is a chance that the viral video of the cats will leave you giggling.
The image is taken from the viral video of the cats.(Instagram/@jirosan77⠀)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 10:34 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Are you someone who loves seeing cat related videos? Then chances are you are aware of the ‘If it fits, I sits’ logic. The statement refers to the antics of cats where they squeeze their bodies to enter rather unusual spaces to hang out. Just like how it’s shown in this hilarious video.

Shared on Instagram, the video is very simple but absolutely funny. “3 liquids,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show three jars with cats sitting inside each of them. While two of them are busy cleaning themselves, the third feline is comfortably sleeping.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The video, since being shared four days ago, has gathered nearly 2.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated varied comments.

“3rd liquid is non-active solution,” joked an Instagram user. “My mood right now: cat on the right,” expressed another. “That's like three siblings, the right one is the good one and the other two are the crimepartners who put the blame on the right one,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

