Three sisters marry the same man in UP’s Amroha: ‘We could not live apart’

Three sisters from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district have married the same man — saying they took the decision because they could not bear the thought of living apart after marriage.

Three sisters from UP's Amroha married their cameraman, named Vikas.

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The sisters — Saroj (20), Savitri (19) and Santosh (18) — are social media content creators from Dhauriya village in Hasanpur. All three married their cameraman, named Vikas, at Chamunda Mata Temple on July 17, according to a Times of India report.

Videos of the ceremony surfaced online on Wednesday, drawing widespread attention and triggering criticism from some Hindu organisations.

In the videos, Vikas is seen applying vermilion to each of the sisters after the couple performed wedding rituals. No family members from either side were present during the ceremony.

(Also read: Watch: Twin sisters, both IT professionals, marry same man in Mumbai. Case filed)

'We could not imagine living apart'

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining why they chose to marry the same man, Saroj said the sisters had been together all their lives and were distressed after learning that their family was planning separate marriages for them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining why they chose to marry the same man, Saroj said the sisters had been together all their lives and were distressed after learning that their family was planning separate marriages for them. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "We have lived together since childhood and could not imagine living apart. When we realised that marriage would separate us, we even thought of ending our lives. Later, we decided that instead of dying, we would stay together and marry one man. We are all adults and took this decision willingly," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We have lived together since childhood and could not imagine living apart. When we realised that marriage would separate us, we even thought of ending our lives. Later, we decided that instead of dying, we would stay together and marry one man. We are all adults and took this decision willingly," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the sisters, Vikas had been working as their cameraman for the past six months and often played the role of a husband in the social media videos they created together.

Vikas said he understood how close the sisters were and agreed to their proposal.

"I knew how deeply attached the three sisters were to each other. They repeatedly told me they did not want to live separately after marriage. I respected their emotions and agreed to marry them because I wanted them to stay together. We have taken this decision with mutual consent and hope people will respect our choice," he said.

Sisters defend decision amid criticism

As criticism grew online, the sisters released another video defending their marriage. Referring to a figure from Hindu mythology, they said, "In ancient times, there was King Dasharatha, who had three queens. Was that an insult then?"

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They also maintained that they had done nothing wrong, saying all four of them were adults and had taken the decision of their own free will.

Marriage has no legal recognition, says lawyer

The marriage has also raised legal questions. Advocate Anurag Pandey of the Allahabad High Court told The Times of India that the marriage has no legal validity under the Hindu Marriage Act.

"Under Hindu law, a Hindu man cannot legally marry multiple women simultaneously. Such a marriage is void in the eyes of law and does not create a valid marital relationship," Pandey said.

(Also read: ‘We are proud of it’: What two Himachal brothers said after marrying same woman)

Temple, police respond

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Chamunda Mata Temple manager Dr Shivcharan Das said no priest was present when the ceremony took place because renovation work was underway at the temple, according to a Bhaskar English report.

Meanwhile, Hasanpur Circle Officer Pankaj Tyagi said police had spoken to the four individuals and their families after the videos surfaced.

"They told us they are adults and had performed the ceremony of their own free will. No formal complaint has been received so far while their parents have also not objected to their decision. If any complaint is filed or any cognisable offence is found, appropriate legal action will be taken in accordance with the law," Tyagi said.

Some local Hindu organisations have opposed the marriage, claiming that conducting such a ceremony at a religious place goes against religious and social norms. However, no formal complaint has been filed so far.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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