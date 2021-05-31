Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Three-year-old’s Lion King-themed birthday cake leaves tweeple in splits
trending

Three-year-old’s Lion King-themed birthday cake leaves tweeple in splits

Shared on Twitter by Leona’s uncle Casey Feigh, the post shows some pictures of the cake.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 11:31 AM IST
The image shows Leona with her Lion King-themed cake.(Twitter/@caseyfeigh)

Birthdays are the most important occasion for any child and so is the delicious birthday cake. But at times one gets a quite small portion of cake when there are too many guests. three-year-old Leona, however, made sure to secure the lion’s share with a Lion King-themed birthday cake. Pun intended! The little one requested for an odd birthday cake that is now cracking netizens up and may amuse you too.

Shared on Twitter by Leona’s uncle Casey Feigh, the post shows some pictures of the cake. The Lion King-themed cake captures the scene where Simba discovers that his father Mufasa has died. “My niece turned 3 today!! She asked for a Lion King cake but specifically the moment where Mufasa dies, because ‘everyone will be too sad to eat the cake and it will be all for me.’,” Feigh explains in the caption.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on May 30, the post has garnered over 6.8 lakh likes and tons of reactions. Netizens were amused by the little one’s sneaky way to get more cake. While many couldn’t stop laughing at Leona’s idea, others lauded her intelligence and thought process for such a young age. Some also pointed out how detailed the cake was.

What are your thoughts on this post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
funny tweet the lion king
TRENDING NEWS

This kangaroo’s perfect physique may push you to do some bench presses. Watch

Clingy doggo isn’t happy about hooman’s work from home, does this. Watch

76-year-old inspires people with fitness journey, his video is viral. Watch

Diver finds couple’s lost diamond engagement ring at the bottom of lake. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Parents Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP