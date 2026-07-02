Tier-3 college graduate shares journey from chemical engineering to Google: '90-day sprint that redefined my career'

A woman has shared how she went from studying chemical engineering at a tier-3 college to landing a project management apprenticeship at Google. In a LinkedIn post, Simran Verma reflected on her unconventional career journey, saying the first 90 days at the tech giant completely changed how she viewed her career.

Verma said that experience had been a steep learning curve. (LinkedIn/Simran Verma)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"I spent 4 years studying distillation columns just to never use them," Verma wrote. "3 months ago, I stepped into my Project Management Apprenticeship at Google," she added.

Looking back on her journey, Verma said that her academic background did not seem like an obvious route to a role at one of the world's biggest tech companies. "When you come from a tier-3 college with a degree in Chemical Engineering, the playbook says your path is set in stone. It doesn't usually say you belong at the steering wheel of large-scale project management at Google," she wrote.

She described joining Google as an opportunity to rewrite her own story. "Stepping into this role meant rewriting my own script. But the truth is, nobody builds a bridge to a dream career completely alone," she added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Verma also thanked the friends and mentors who supported her throughout the transition, saying their guidance and encouragement helped her navigate the career shift and settle into her new role. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Verma also thanked the friends and mentors who supported her throughout the transition, saying their guidance and encouragement helped her navigate the career shift and settle into her new role. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Concluding the post, she said that experience had been a steep learning curve. "The last 3 months have been a whirlwind of shifting from process optimization to cross-functional agile execution. 90 days down, and the momentum is just building. I'm ready for whatever the next chapter throws at me," she said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also Read: Microsoft techie recalls confronting ex-boss over earning less than IIT peers: 'The painful truth is that...')

Social media reactions

The post resonated with many users, who praised Verma's career switch and determination.

One user wrote, "Loved the honesty in this. Your degree got you started, but your willingness to learn and pivot shaped your career. That's an inspiring reminder for anyone feeling stuck."

"This is so well deserved! Huge congratulations Simran Verma for crushing your first 90 days at Google. Cheering you on for the next chapter!" commented another.

"A big congratulations to you girl, you have come so far n much more to cover further, awaiting for the timeless memories and endless learnings coming up," wrote a third user.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}