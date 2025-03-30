Tiger cuddles with man like a pet cat, internet stunned: 'Bro is living in another reality'

If you think managing a chubby pet is a handful, wait until you see this man and his 'pet'! A video circulating on Instagram, shared by user Kirill Potapov, features a man with an unusual companion—a full-grown tiger. The massive feline, usually known for its wild instincts, is seen snuggling up to its owner like a domesticated cat, leaving the internet in shock. A viral video showed a man snuggling with his pet tiger.(Instagram/kirillpotapov)

(Also read: Tiger and wild boar fall into deep well after intense chase in MP, rescued later. Watch)

Cuddly yet terrifying

In the video, the tiger appears incredibly affectionate, rubbing against the man and behaving in a way that most would expect from a house pet rather than a top predator. The sheer contrast between its imposing size and gentle behaviour has sparked a frenzy of reactions online. Many viewers are left wondering how such an arrangement works—how does one even keep a tiger as a pet?

Watch the clip here:

Mixed reactions

While the video has gone viral, its exact location remains unconfirmed. Reactions to the clip have been divided—some find the bond between the man and the tiger heartwarming, while others are concerned about the safety risks involved in keeping a wild animal as a pet.

One amused viewer joked, “That’s not a pet, that’s a roommate who can evict you anytime!” Another commented, “This is all fun and games until the tiger remembers it’s a tiger.”

Others expressed serious concerns about the ethics of keeping such a large predator domesticated. “This is so irresponsible. Wild animals belong in the wild, not in someone’s backyard,” one user wrote. A worried commenter added, “I hope this tiger is well cared for and not being kept in poor conditions.”

(Also read: Ranthambore tourists under fire for capturing video of tiger hunting deer from alarming distance)

Meanwhile, some simply marvelled at the unusual sight. “Imagine waking up to this giant furball cuddling you!” one user wrote, while another quipped, “He must be feeding it really well. No sudden movements, sir!”

A few others took a light-hearted approach, with one remarking, “Imagine waking up to this big guy demanding breakfast. Good luck ignoring that!” Another user quipped, “At this point, I’m convinced some people are living in a completely different world.”

A few others took a light-hearted approach, with one remarking, “Imagine waking up to this big guy demanding breakfast. Good luck ignoring that!” Another user quipped, “At this point, I’m convinced some people are living in a completely different world.”