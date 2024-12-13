Ranthambore tourists under fire for capturing video of tiger hunting deer from alarming distance

A group of tourists in Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park has faced widespread criticism after recording a video of a tiger hunting a deer from an alarmingly close distance. The footage, shared on the park's official Instagram account, shows safari jeeps filled with tourists witnessing this rare, and potentially dangerous, wildlife moment up close. Tourists in Ranthambore sparked backlash for recording a tiger hunting from dangerously close range.(Instagram)

Tourists get too close for comfort

The video, which has since gone viral, shows a group of safari-goers engrossed in capturing the moment on their phones, while one individual even takes a selfie as the tiger hunts in the background. The caption accompanying the post reads, "During the safari, tourists experienced a rare and breathtaking moment - a tiger hunting a deer right in front of them. The sheer agility, strength, and precision of this majestic predator left them speechless. Such moments remind them of the beauty and brutality of the wild, where every moment is unpredictable. Truly an unforgettable experience."

Watch the clip here:

While the post received praise from some viewers, it quickly drew the ire of wildlife enthusiasts who voiced concerns about the proximity of the tourists to the tiger. Several critics pointed out the irresponsibility of both the tourists and the safari guides for venturing too close to the animal’s natural habitat.

Criticism from wildlife enthusiasts

"This is unnecessary. They have been too close," one user commented on the video. Another user remarked, "Disrespect of the tiger by the drivers and guides, far too close." Some were also worried about the potential risks involved, both to the tourists and the tiger, with one comment suggesting that such close encounters could lead to stress or aggression in the animal.

A few viewers expressed concern about the park authorities allowing such close interactions, questioning their role in ensuring both animal safety and visitor responsibility. "This should never have been allowed, for the safety of both the animal and the tourists," one user stated.