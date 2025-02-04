Menu Explore
Tiger and wild boar fall into deep well after intense chase in MP, rescued later. Watch

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Feb 04, 2025 05:56 PM IST

A tiger cub and a wild boar fell into a well in MP’s Seoni district but were safely rescued.

In a rare and dramatic turn of events, a tiger cub and a wild boar found themselves trapped together in a deep farm well in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district on Monday evening. According to a report by The Times of India, the unusual scene left villagers in shock as they witnessed the predator and prey waiting side by side for rescue.

A tiger cub and a wild boar accidentally fell into a well in MP's Seoni district but were swiftly rescued by wildlife officials.(X/@PenchMP)
A tiger cub and a wild boar accidentally fell into a well in MP's Seoni district but were swiftly rescued by wildlife officials.(X/@PenchMP)

Chase turns into unexpected plunge

The dramatic incident unfolded when the tiger cub, following its natural hunting instincts, began chasing a wild boar. However, what started as a routine pursuit in the wild took a sudden and unexpected turn when both animals tumbled into an uncovered well.

With no way to escape, the two creatures struggled to regain their footing. The sight of a tiger cub and its prey sharing the same confined space left onlookers in disbelief. Villagers quickly gathered around the well, their expressions a mix of awe and concern.

Rescue operation launched

Upon discovering the trapped animals, locals promptly alerted wildlife authorities. A rescue team was dispatched to the scene to safely extract both the tiger cub and the wild boar. Given the precarious nature of the situation, experts were called in to ensure the operation proceeded without causing harm to either animal.

In a post shared by Pench Tiger Reserve, officials confirmed that the rescue mission was a success. "A tiger and a boar accidentally fell into a well in Pipariya village near the reserve. Thanks to the swift action of the Pench Tiger Reserve rescue team, the big cat and boar were safely rescued! With expert coordination & care, both animals were pulled out unharmed and released back," the post read.

Watch the clip here:

Authorities urge for better precautions

Following the incident, wildlife officials urged farmers and local authorities to ensure that open wells in forested areas are covered or fenced off to prevent such accidents. Instances of wild animals falling into wells have been reported before, highlighting the need for greater awareness and preventive measures.

As the rescue mission continued, villagers remained at the site, eagerly waiting for updates. The incident has sparked discussions about human-wildlife interactions and the importance of maintaining safe habitats for these majestic creatures.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Follow Us On