Tigress attacks dog in front of tourists at Ranthambore National Park. Watch viral video

A scary video captured at the Ranthambore National Park has gone viral online. The clip shows a tigress hunting a stray dog inside the park.

The video was shared on the official YouTube channel of Ranthambore National Park. The caption posted along with the video identified the big cat as tigress Sultana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show the dog standing beside a few parked safari vehicles. Within moments, a tigress runs past the cars and grabs the stray by its neck. People in the background are also heard asking their drivers to back up their cars quickly.

Take a look at the video that is now being shared by many across various social media platforms:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anish Andheria, President of the Wildlife Conservation Trust, also shared the video voicing his concerns about rising canine population inside the park. “Tiger kills dog inside R'bhore. In doing so it is exposing itself to deadly diseases such as canine distemper that can decimate a tiger population in no time. Dogs have emerged as a big threat to wildlife. Their presence inside sanctuaries needs to be controlled,” he wrote. He also tagged IFS officer Parveen Kaswan while sharing the post.

Did the video leave you scared?