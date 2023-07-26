Indian girl calls out 'racism' on dating site after white man refers her to his Indian friend

In the ever-evolving world of online dating, one Hinge match took an awkward turn as a white man attempted to play matchmaker for an Indian woman, sparking a wave of outrage and humor on TikTok. Ridhi (@rshar123), an Indian woman, shared the cringe-worthy encounter in a now-viral TikTok video.

Ridhi (@rshar123), an Indian woman, shared the cringe-worthy encounter in a now-viral TikTok video.(TikTok/(@rshar123) via Daily Dot)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clip starts innocently enough, with Ridhji showing a screenshot of her interaction with the man named Dave, who responds to her 'like' with an unexpected proposition:

Hey, I have an Indian friend who'd I'd love to set you up with!

Jaws dropped and eyebrows raised as Ridhi gave an unenthusiastic thumbs-up in response to Dave's matchmaking attempt. The video struck a chord with TikTok users, amassing over 564,900 views and an outpouring of reactions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rishi's conversation with Dave on Hinge. (TikTok via Daily Dot)

Commenters remarked Dave's audacity to suggest that he wasn't interested in dating Ridhi, but he had the perfect Indian friend for her. Comments flowed in pointing towards a lack of a simple "hello" or "how are you" caught many off guard, and they playfully dubbed it the “matchmaker zone.” Another commenter wrote, “My jaw is to the ground.”

Sima Aunty's shadow

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident also drew comparisons to Sima Taparia, known as Sima Aunty, the matchmaker from Netflix's "Indian Matchmaker." Some humorously suggested that Dave was taking on the role of Sima Aunty's intern or even outsourcing her matchmaking services.

A viewer commented,

Aunty sima is outsourcing

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another noted:

Omg Sima Auntie’s intern

While some defended Dave's intentions, acknowledging that they had tried similar matchmaking endeavors before, others were not so forgiving. They found his approach "cold and diabolical," even though they believed he meant well.

Some viewers also shared their similar experience empathising with Ridhi. “This happened to me too, but at least he wasn’t that blunt about it LMAO,” a user wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | K-pop stars caught in 'Idol' fever: Oshi no Ko anime opening takes over TikTok

As the video resonated with those who had encountered similar situations, it showcased the ups and downs of online dating, where a single 'like' can lead to unexpected twists and awkward encounters. Ridhi's TikTok not only shared a cringe-worthy dating story but also united viewers in laughter and empathy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON