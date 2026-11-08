Tim Cook, Singapore president among global personalities extending Diwali wishes

As people across the world celebrated Diwali on Sunday, November 8, several prominent personalities joined the festivities by sharing photographs, videos and heartfelt messages on social media. From Apple executive chairman Tim Cook's festive photograph to Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam's cooking challenge, the greetings offered a glimpse of how the festival was being celebrated beyond India.

Tim Cook shared a Diwali photo, while Singapore's president joined a cooking challenge to celebrate the festival. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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(Also read: US, Iran, Pakistan, UAE and more: World leaders extend Diwali wishes, call for peace and prosperity)

Tim Cook shares Diwali photograph

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Apple executive chairman Tim Cook extended Diwali greetings with a photograph featuring a glowing diya surrounded by festive decorations.

Taking to X, Cook wrote, "Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating around the world! May the light of this festival brighten your year ahead."

He also credited Indian photographer Gursimran Basra for the photograph, which was captured using an iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Check out the post here:

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Singapore president celebrates with cooking challenge

{{^usCountry}} Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam marked the occasion with a light-hearted Instagram video featuring an idiyappam-making challenge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam marked the occasion with a light-hearted Instagram video featuring an idiyappam-making challenge. {{/usCountry}}

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The video showed Tharman and his wife, Jane Ittogi, joining local artiste Das DD and academic Shaireen Selamat to prepare the traditional rice noodle dish.

"Warmest Deepavali wishes to all!" he wrote, extending greetings to those celebrating the festival. The video concluded with wishes exchanged in Tamil, Malay and Mandarin.

Watch the clip here:

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Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also shared a video featuring members of the Indian community discussing their favourite Deepavali traditions, including family gatherings and festive food.

Check out the post here:

Malaysia PM appears in Tamil film-style video

Meanwhile, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim appeared in a Deepavali-themed video created by content creator Devaraj David.

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The video featured Anwar making a dramatic entrance inspired by Tamil superstar Rajinikanth before encouraging Malaysians to return home and celebrate Deepavali with their families.

(Also read: Delhi photographer gets a shoutout from Tim Cook as Apple CEO shares his Diwali photo)

Watch the clip here:

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Mary Millben, Kevin Pietersen extend wishes

American singer Mary Millben also joined the celebrations by sharing her rendition of the devotional hymn Om Jai Jagdish Hare.

"May this performance reignite the light of God in your hearts and homes this Diwali season," she wrote.

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Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen extended his wishes on Saturday, writing, "Happy Diwali to all of my wonderful friends at this most joyous occasion! I hope you all have the most wonderful period of love, laughter, and fun."

The greetings highlighted Diwali's global appeal, with international personalities marking the festival through cultural traditions, personal messages and creative social media posts.

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