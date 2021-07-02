Timelapse video shows gummy bears melting in Canadian heatwave

A video involving gummy bears has gone viral online. The clip shows the candies melting into a sticky puddle due to the extreme heat in Alberta, Canada. Shared on Twitter, the video has now captured people’s attention.

A Twitter user, whose bio says they are a photographer, shared the video. “1 hour to turn a pile of gummy bears into a gummy puddle in this heat. The sour cherry gummies are much more resilient,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The timelapse video opens to show the gummy bears kept in a bowl. The clip then goes on to show the gelatin candies melting.

Take a look at the video:

The video prompted people to share all sorts of comments. A few also took the route of hilarity while replying. Some suggested recipes that the Twitter user could prepare using the molten candies. Just like this individual who wrote, “If you get a cookie cutter and melt some inside you can make different gummy shapes. Although I don't know how edible sun melted and cooled gummies are.” To which, the original posted replied, “Oh they’re fine, I did it yesterday too and I ate them. All good!”

“That’s mad,” shared a Twitter user. “That’s wild,” expressed another.

Canada is presently a facing severe heat wave. It caused a rise in temperature in the country. The temperature rose to 49.5 degrees Celsius, an all-time record.

What are your thoughts on the video?

