To the human race: Anand Mahindra shares heartwarming clip to spread positivity amid Covid crisis

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has recently shared a video on Twitter that has tugged at the heartstrings of many. The video which is an advertisement clip by Coca-Cola features several people pledging to stray strong and united against the pandemic and fight together to overcome it.

“Optimism. A universal religion we can all belong to... Thank you Coca Cola,” reads the caption by Mahindra. The video starts with the text, “To the Human Race” and goes on to show several glimpses of life of individuals after the pandemic. The clip also shows healthcare workers working hard to make people feel better.

Take a look at the video:

Shared some eight hours ago, the clip has garnered over 56,000 views and still counting. People lauded the concept and message shown in the ad and shared their opinion in the comments section.

Coca-Cola India’s Twitter handle also shared a comment under the post thanking Mahindra for spreading the note of positivity.

Here’s how others reacted

What do you think of this share?