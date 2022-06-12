Toddler crawls in room to find brother during a game of hide and seek. Watch

The bond between siblings is one of the cutest as they grow up together and are each other’s first friend in life. It is heart-warming to see videos of siblings playing together in childhood. Like this video of a toddler who is seen playing hide and seek with her brother. The video is heart-melting to watch and may make you say aww.

The video was posted on Instagram by Kristin Twomey on her personal account. She is a mother of two kids. “When your baby sis is finally old enough to play with you,” says a text insert on the video. The kids are playing a game of hide and seek it seems as the toddler crawls in the room. She goes over to a door and as she opens it wide, she sees her brother hiding behind it.

“She’s got the seeking part down,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video was posted on May 29 and it has received more than 86,000 views. It has also got over 4,000 likes and several comments.

Many Instagram users posted heart emojis on the video. “So, so cute,” commented an Instagram user along with heart emojis. “Awwww!” wrote another.

The woman who posted the video regularly posts videos related to motherhood and easy recipe ideas. She has more than 29,000 followers on Instagram. Her kids are named Tighe and Leigh.

What do you think about this adorable video of siblings playing together?