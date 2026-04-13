Toddler dies after allegedly eating diapers and drywall, parents arrested for severe neglect

A tragic case from Indiana has drawn attention to severe child neglect after a two-year-old boy was found dead in shocking conditions.

Court records reveal the child was severely malnourished and dehydrated.((Facebook/Katherine D. Carter))

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Police say the toddler, identified as Erik Reichard, had been living in an environment described as filthy and unsafe.

Investigators allege that, due to extreme hunger, the child had been eating pieces of diapers and drywall before his death.

His parents, Trevor Reichard-Hayes, 39, and Katherine Carter, 31, have been arrested and are now facing murder and neglect charges, the Tell City Police Department said in a press release.

Also Read: Couple arrested for beating, singeing house help’s toddler

Signs of prolonged neglect found:

According to a report by Fox News, officers were called to the home in Tell City on March 31 after the father dialled 911, reporting that the child was not breathing.

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{{^usCountry}} However, according to police, the parents told them they had last seen the boy alive around 11 pm the previous night, raising concerns about a delay of nearly 14 hours before emergency services were contacted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, according to police, the parents told them they had last seen the boy alive around 11 pm the previous night, raising concerns about a delay of nearly 14 hours before emergency services were contacted. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When officers and medics arrived, they attempted CPR, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When officers and medics arrived, they attempted CPR, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A detective later noted that the boy had likely been deceased for several hours, describing him as pale and showing clear signs of prolonged distress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A detective later noted that the boy had likely been deceased for several hours, describing him as pale and showing clear signs of prolonged distress. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Court records reveal the child was severely malnourished and dehydrated. He reportedly weighed just 15 pounds, around half of what is expected for a child his age. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Court records reveal the child was severely malnourished and dehydrated. He reportedly weighed just 15 pounds, around half of what is expected for a child his age. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigators also observed that he had multiple sores or bug bites across his body. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators also observed that he had multiple sores or bug bites across his body. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: 2-year-old pulled out dead from borewell in Madhya Pradesh after 22-hour rescue operation Home conditions reveal severe neglect: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: 2-year-old pulled out dead from borewell in Madhya Pradesh after 22-hour rescue operation Home conditions reveal severe neglect: {{/usCountry}}

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The home itself was found in deplorable condition. Authorities reported finding faeces on the floor in the children’s rooms, along with scattered debris, including pieces of diapers, dirt, and signs of insect infestation.

In one bedroom, a training toilet appeared not to have been cleaned for days or even weeks.

Despite these conditions, the parents’ own bedroom was described as clean and well-maintained, with no similar signs of neglect.

The affidavit said the pair's bedroom had “nice bedding, the bed was made, there was no extreme clutter, and it was clean, unlike the remainder of the home.”

Two other children were also living in the house at the time. They have since been removed, with one reportedly hospitalised due to severe malnutrition and dehydration.

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According to the affidavit, severe malnutrition and dehydration due to neglect led to the child’s death.

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