Toddler mimics Allu Arjun's hook step from Pushpa's Srivalli. Watch cute video

The Srivalli fever has got social media in a frenzy. This song that stars Allu Arjun and is featured in the movie Pushpa: The Rise has sparked a trend on social media where a lot of people can be seen dancing to this song. This video that was shared on Twitter, shows how a toddler also couldn't help themself when they saw this song play on the television.

The video opens to show a toddler looking intently at the television that can be seen playing Srivalli as Allu Arjun does the hook step to the song. The adorable kid instantly takes inspiration from the star and tries their level best to imitate the hook step. The toddler can be seen dragging their feet along the floor and moving around in circles while they keep looking at the television to check if they are doing it right.

This video was shared on Twitter with the caption, “Youngest fan of Pushpa aka Allu Arjun.” The video has gone viral across social media platforms and people keep insisting that this video reaches the stars of the movie. In the caption of the video shared on Twitter, Allu Arjun has also been tagged.

Watch the video right here:

The dance video was posted on Twitter on February 5. Since then, it has garnered more than 7,000 likes and various comments from Twitter users.

An individual tagged Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun and wrote, “Look at this cute fan.” “Best of the best video bhai,” posted another, followed by two thumbs up emojis. “Cute,” commented a third, with a heart emoji.

What are your thoughts on this video?