Toddler plays ukulele while his brother dances to the beat. Watch adorable video

Life with kids is always eventful as they constantly find new ways to amuse themselves. It is always delightful to watch videos of toddlers playing or doing something adorable. In one such video posted on Instagram, a toddler is seen playing the ukulele even though it is broken and his brother is dancing to the beat. The video of the two brothers will make you go aww as it is so cute.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Just because his ukulele is broke that doesn’t stop him from playing,” says the text insert on the video. In the video, a toddler named Lucas is seen playing his ukulele with a huge smile on his face. The ukulele is broken but it doesn’t stop him from playing the toy instrument while his brother Samuel is dancing enthusiastically to the beat. “Life with kids is always eventful,” says the text at the end of the video.

The video was posted by the Instagram account hinzmanfam_ three days ago. It has got more than 4.1 million views making it viral.

“Our afternoon entertainment,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being posted, the video has got more than five lakh likes and several comments.

“It’s little brother supporting for me,” commented an Instagram user. “He’s got good form! It seems like you have a very musical crew!” wrote another individual. A third posted, “What an amazing musician you have.”

The account that posted the video has more than 63,000 followers.

What do you think about this toddler’s music skills?