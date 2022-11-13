Toddler’s reaction to seeing herself in Elmo costume for the first time is priceless. Watch

Parents often document all the firsts of their babies, be it their first steps or words. Such videos, when posted online, bring joy to many. And this particular video shared online is a perfect example of such wholesome content and is sure to bring a smile to your face. The video is such that it may prompt you to say ‘cute’, and that too repeatedly.

The video was posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement and is credited to an account that uses the handle @adaywithandiemae. “This baby recognizes herself in the mirror for the first time. Precious & priceless,” read the caption accompanying the video. The video shows a toddler named Andie in an Elmo costume, a muppet character from the show Sesame Street, approaching the mirror. She then waves at her mirror reflection and says, “wow”. As the video progresses, one can see her making various faces and kissing her own mirror reflection. We won’t give away everything, but we highly recommend you watch the video.

Here's how the toddler reacted upon seeing herself dressed as Elmo in the mirror:

The video was shared two days ago on Instagram. It has since gathered more than 2.9 million views and several likes. The share even prompted many to express their thoughts in the comments section.

“It’s the multiple levels of discovery for me,” posted an individual with heart emoticons. “Too adorable. She even had to say ‘Awww’ at the end and give herself a kiss!” commented another. “What a cutie ! I think at the end she realized: ‘ohh… it’s me. I’m the cute Elmo I see’,” wrote a third. “Oh baby. I love watching kids play in the mirror. The faces are priceless!” expressed a fourth. “Oh my heart, this is the cutest thing ever!” shared a fifth.

