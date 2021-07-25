Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Domino’s announces special gift for Mirabai Chanu after her win

Among other things, Olympic medal winner Mirabai Chanu also mentioned that she would love to eat pizza after being on a strict diet for months.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 03:14 PM IST
Silver medallist India's Mirabai Chanu gestures on the podium.

The ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 began on a celebratory note for India after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won an Olympic medal in the Women's 49kg category. Following her win, she told reporters about her future plans.

Chanu said that the first thing she would love to do is visit her family. Among other things, she also mentioned that she would love to eat pizza after being on a strict diet for months. “I would like to have a party but the Village rules are very strict," she said. "Maybe I can have a pizza.”

A Twitter user, probably after knowing about Mirabai Chanu’s love for pizza, replied on a post by Domino’s, that they shared to congratulate the athlete, and urged the pizza chain to deliver the dish to Mirabai Chanu after she returns home. The Twitter user also added that they will pay for the dish. In reply, the pizza chain shared that they would be offering the athlete free pizza for life.

Take a look at the post:

Pratik Pota, chief executive officer and whole-time director of Jubilant Foodworks, the company that operates the pizza chain in India, also shared a tweet related to the matter.

“Even as we prepare to give #MirabaiChanu a hero’s welcome and let her eat pizzas to her heart’s content, our Imphal team went to her house to congratulate her family with what else but Domino’s Pizza @dominos_india. Congratulations @mirabai_chanu you have done India proud!” he tweeted. The post is complete with a few images.

What are your thoughts on the incident?

