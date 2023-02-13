Home / Trending / Toor to Masoor: Twitter user’s celeb fashion picks vs dal is hilarious

Toor to Masoor: Twitter user’s celeb fashion picks vs dal is hilarious

trending
Published on Feb 13, 2023 06:55 PM IST

A Twitter user’s hilarious take on celebrities wearing glitzy outfits at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception prompted various responses.

Actors Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Kriti Sanon at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception in Mumbai. (Twitter/@swatic12)
Actors Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Kriti Sanon at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception in Mumbai. (Twitter/@swatic12)
ByArfa Javaid

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on February 7. The couple hosted a grand wedding reception for their friends and family at the St Regis Hotel in Mumbai on February 12. From Alia Bhatt to Bhumi Pednekar, celebrities embraced stunning ensembles and turned the event into a sartorial spectacle. While fans are going gaga over fashion moments from the star-studded wedding reception, others are sharing memes. Now, a Twitter user shared their hilarious take on celebrities wearing sparkling outfits at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s reception. As expected, it has grabbed a lot of attention and prompted numerous responses.

(Also Read: Father’s toast to son and daughter-in-law at their wedding will leave you teary-eyed. Watch)

“Toor dal, Masoor dal, Arhar dal, Chana dal,” read the caption of the image shared by Twitter user SwatKat with a pitched fingers emoticon. The image features a collage of four actors wearing glitzy sarees as they graced Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding reception. The tweet features Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Kriti Sanon dressed in similarly coloured outfits.

Take a look at the post below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the tweet has accumulated over 58,500 views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also raked more than 1,800 likes and a flurry of comments.

(Also Read: Duo dances to Lata Mangeshkar’s viral song Mera Dil Ye Pukare, wows people)

Here’s how people reacted to the hilarious tweet:

Many even pointed out that Toor and Arhar dal are the same. What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
twitter sidharth malhotra kiara advani + 1 more
twitter sidharth malhotra kiara advani
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out