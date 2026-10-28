Top UAE honour for Captain Smit Machchhar: Indians who have received Order of Zayed II before flydubai pilot

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar of the flydubai flight that narrowly escaped a major aviation tragedy on September 30 has received the UAE’s First Class Order of Zayed II. However, Captain Machchhar is not the first Indian to receive the prestigious civilian honour. Two Indian diplomats were conferred the same decoration before him for their contributions to strengthening India-UAE relations.

Captain Smit Machchhar and the flydubai flight crew were awarded the First Class Order of Zayed II on October 27. (Instagram/@emiratesroyalfamily)

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Captain Machchhar and other FlyDubai crew members were honoured by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on October 27. The awards were presented by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in recognition of their actions during the September 30 cockpit attack.

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The two Indian diplomats who previously received the First Class Order of Zayed II are Navdeep Singh Suri and Sunjay Sudhir, both of whom served as India’s ambassador to the UAE.

Navdeep Singh Suri received UAE top honour in 2019

Navdeep Singh Suri, who served as India’s ambassador to the UAE from December 2016 to September 2019, became the first Indian to receive the First Class Order of Zayed II.

According to ANI, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on September 11, 2019, that then-President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan had conferred the honour on Suri. The decoration was presented by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was then the UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, during a meeting in Abu Dhabi.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the UAE government’s statement, Suri was recognised for his contribution to developing and strengthening relations between India and the UAE. Sheikh Abdullah praised his efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation, including defence ties, and wished him success in his future assignments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the UAE government’s statement, Suri was recognised for his contribution to developing and strengthening relations between India and the UAE. Sheikh Abdullah praised his efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation, including defence ties, and wished him success in his future assignments. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: ‘Captain Smit Machchhar is a hero’: Internet joins PMs Modi, Netanyahu to praise Indian pilot after flydubai cockpit attack)

Sunjay Sudhir received UAE top honour in 2025

Sunjay Sudhir, who served as India’s ambassador to the UAE from November 2021 to September 2025, received the First Class Order of Zayed II six years after Suri. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred the decoration on Sudhir on September 17, 2025. It was presented by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

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According to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sudhir was honoured for his efforts to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the UAE across several sectors. Sheikh Abdullah commended his contribution to developing bilateral relations during his tenure in the country.

What is the First Class Order of Zayed II?

The First Class Order of Zayed II is a high-level UAE civilian decoration generally awarded to foreign diplomats, senior officials and distinguished international figures for their service and contributions. The honour is named after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s founding president, who ruled from 1971 until his death in 2004.

It is distinct from the Order of Zayed, the UAE’s highest civilian decoration, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi received in August 2019.

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(Also Read: Smit Machchhar, Indian pilot stabbed on flydubai flight, recalls mother’s fear over his career choice: ‘Mom was scared’)

Why was Captain Machchhar awarded?

Captain Machchhar was recognised for his bravery during the cockpit attack aboard a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight. He was seriously injured when his co-pilot attacked him with a cockpit axe, and the aircraft reportedly plunged nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds. Despite his injuries, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing others to overpower the co-pilot before the aircraft landed safely in western Saudi Arabia.

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