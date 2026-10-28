Captain Smit Machchhar, flydubai crew honoured by UAE President for mid-air heroism

The honours were presented by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, who commended the crew’s actions and sense of responsibility.

They were awarded the First Class Order of Zayed II. It is awarded by the UAE President to recognise individuals who have rendered exceptional service, demonstrated outstanding bravery, or made significant contributions to the nation.

The recognition came after the crew successfully neutralised a severe mid-air cockpit attack, safeguarding passengers and ensuring the aircraft's safe landing in Saudi Arabia .

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has formally honoured Captain Smit Machchhar and the flydubai flight crew who helped save passengers during a cockpit incident aboard flight FZ1073 on September 30.

Why were they awarded? Captain Smit Machchhar and the flydubai crew were honoured for their extraordinary composure and quick action during a high-stakes emergency aboard a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

During the flight, Captain Machchhar was unexpectedly attacked in the cockpit by his co-pilot. Despite sustaining severe injuries while the plane plunged thousands of feet, Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, enabling the cabin crew, off-duty pilots, and fellow travellers to rush in and subdue the attacker.

Captain Smit Machchhar had suffered grievous injuries after he was attacked with a 'crash axe'. Reportedly, he also suffered a skull fracture during the attack. Following the incident, he was taken to Zayed Military Hospital in Abu Dhabi, where he later recovered.

In an earlier interview, while recalling the horrific incident where he was gravely injured, the Indian-origin pilot said, “I told myself that, Smit, do something. You can’t die like this.”

Talking about the co-pilot who attacked him, he had said, “It was the first time we met… there were some small talks… But nowhere till the point that anything would have caused me to think that, ‘Hey, hold on, there’s something off.’”

He had also acknowledged the role of the crew and added, “very, very, very efficient crew who saved my life.”

How did the crew react to the awards? “The crew members thanked His Highness the President and expressed their pride in receiving the honour, which reflects His Highness’ recognition of the values of service, dedication and commitment,” the Government of Dubai said in a statement.