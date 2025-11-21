Transform your childhood photo into a creative, personalised storybook with Nano Banana Pro

A wave of nostalgia has swept across social media as users try Google’s latest AI tool, Nano Banana Pro, which magically turns childhood photos into fully illustrated storybooks. What began as a fun experiment has quickly grown into a global trend, with people eagerly sharing their transformed childhood moments online. What began as a fun experiment rapidly turned into a global trend.(@icreatelife/X)

Each upload shows the users as a storybook character placed in imaginative settings such as enchanted forests, futuristic cities, or underwater worlds.

How to use Nano Banana Pro?

Step 1: Visit the Gemini website or download the app

Step 2: Then, log in using Google credentials

Step 3: Select “Thinking with 3 Pro” as your model

Step 4: Choose the “Create images” feature from the Tools menu.

What is Nano Banana Pro?

Google calls it a “new state-of-the-art model for image generation and editing.” Built on Gemini 3 Pro, it uses the AI system’s reasoning abilities and “real-world knowledge” to turn information into visuals.

Nano Banana Pro goes beyond basic image creation. It can also generate “more helpful content,” including “context-rich infographics and diagrams” based on whatever material the user provides.

Best storybook prompts:

Prompt 1: Analyze this image and then create a timeline of the events that led to this picture; make a storyboard like it was a motion picture, 9-x storyboard grid, events in the series, storyboard creation, and each sequence is in order.

Prompt 2: Examine this image and build a timeline of the moments leading up to it. Create a cinematic storyboard in a 9-panel grid, showing each event in sequence as if it were part of a motion picture, with every frame capturing a key step in the story.