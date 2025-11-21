Search
Fri, Nov 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Transform your childhood photo into a creative, personalised storybook with Nano Banana Pro

BySakshi Sah
Published on: Nov 21, 2025 07:57 am IST

Here’s how you can turn a simple photo into a creative storybook using Nano Banana Pro.

A wave of nostalgia has swept across social media as users try Google’s latest AI tool, Nano Banana Pro, which magically turns childhood photos into fully illustrated storybooks. What began as a fun experiment has quickly grown into a global trend, with people eagerly sharing their transformed childhood moments online.

What began as a fun experiment rapidly turned into a global trend.(@icreatelife/X)
What began as a fun experiment rapidly turned into a global trend.(@icreatelife/X)

Each upload shows the users as a storybook character placed in imaginative settings such as enchanted forests, futuristic cities, or underwater worlds.

Also Read: Nano Banana Pro: Billionaires Musk, Sundar Pichai, Huang hang out in AI pic but it looks eerily real at first glance

How to use Nano Banana Pro?

Step 1: Visit the Gemini website or download the app

Step 2: Then, log in using Google credentials

Step 3: Select “Thinking with 3 Pro” as your model

Step 4: Choose the “Create images” feature from the Tools menu.

What is Nano Banana Pro?

Google calls it a “new state-of-the-art model for image generation and editing.” Built on Gemini 3 Pro, it uses the AI system’s reasoning abilities and “real-world knowledge” to turn information into visuals.

Nano Banana Pro goes beyond basic image creation. It can also generate “more helpful content,” including “context-rich infographics and diagrams” based on whatever material the user provides.

Also Read: Google Nano Banana Pro: How to create? What prompts to use? All you need to know

Best storybook prompts:

Prompt 1: Analyze this image and then create a timeline of the events that led to this picture; make a storyboard like it was a motion picture, 9-x storyboard grid, events in the series, storyboard creation, and each sequence is in order.

Prompt 2: Examine this image and build a timeline of the moments leading up to it. Create a cinematic storyboard in a 9-panel grid, showing each event in sequence as if it were part of a motion picture, with every frame capturing a key step in the story.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Transform your childhood photo into a creative, personalised storybook with Nano Banana Pro
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On