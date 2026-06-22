Travel vlogger pokes fun at pen refill tied with rope at Mumbai airport: ‘Z plus security for pen’
Reacting to the post, Mumbai Airport said it had removed the item and taken corrective measures to ensure such incidents do not recur.
A travel vlogger was left baffled after spotting what he jokingly described as “Z Plus security” for a pen refill tied with a rope at a form-filling counter at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The incident prompted him to leave his own pen behind for fellow travellers and later drew a response from Mumbai Airport.
In a video shared on Instagram, Deepak Samal pointed to the pen refill secured to the counter and questioned the arrangement. “This is Mumbai’s international airport, and you need to fill out a form if you are coming to India. But the most interesting part is that there is a lot of security here for this,” he said in the clip.
“For this, they have provided such security. Imagine, this is such a big airport and they do not have a pen. Anyway, to preserve their dignity, I am leaving this pen here, so that if an international traveller comes here to fill in a form, they can use it,” he added before leaving his own pen on the counter.
Samal shared the clip with the text overlay, “Z Plus security for this pen, International Mumbai airport.” In the caption, he wrote, “It’s not just a pen—it’s India’s image. Every international traveler notices the little things. Airports are often a visitor’s first impression of a country, and small details reflect our standards, hospitality, and attention to service. A world-class nation is built on world-class basics.”
Take a look at the video below:
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Mumbai airport reacts
The video even surfaced on X, triggering mixed reactions online.
Responding to the post on X, Mumbai Airport wrote, “Dear Guest, thank you for bringing this to our attention. The item has been removed, and appropriate corrective measures have been taken to ensure such instances do not recur. We appreciate your feedback as it helps us maintain the highest standards of service and presentation.”
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Social media reactions
Several social media users, however, defended the arrangement.
One user wrote, “Pens are tied like this in other countries too. Main purpose is that it doesn't fall here and there or someone by mistake doesn't take it along in a hurry. And some countries don't even have this facility. Not everything is to protect from thieves. Some literally have a purpose.”
“Just a quick point. I live in Australia and yahan pe ek form fill karna hota hai customs ke liye. Yahan pe kabhi bhi pen nahi rehta, you're expected to bring your own or ask someone. Toh ek pen ka refill bhi rakhna is a good call and should be appreciated,” commented another.
“To be frank keeping the refill to fill the form is more than enough , i havent seen a pen in most of the countries at similar counters, you are expected to have a pen - no excuse for not carrying a pen,” wrote a third user.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More