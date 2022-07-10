Tree burns from inside after being struck by lightning. See dramatic pictures

Dramatic images of a tree burning from inside was recently posted online. Since being shared, the images have created a buzz and left people stunned. There is a possibility that the incredible pictures will leave you astonished too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fire department at USA’s Ridgeville Township posted the images on their official Facebook page. Alongside, they also explained about the incident that apparently was caused by lightning. “Early this morning, we were called out to a tree on fire. Arrived on scene to find this tree as you see below. Lightning can do some crazy things and we had a tough time getting to every hot spot in this tree trunk. Big thanks to Moyer's Tree Service for coming out this morning to help get this tree cut down for us and the homeowner so we could fully extinguish the fire,” they wrote.

Take a look at the images:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has gathered more than 500 reactions and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many expressed their surprise to the entire incident.

“That might be a gate of the upside down,” posted a Facebook user referencing a fictional world from the popular science fiction web series Stranger Things. “How scary is that!!” commented another. “Never seen a tree on fire. Wooow,” wrote a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON