Trio's energetic dance on London Thumakda wows people. Watch

Dance videos are extremely popular on social media. Many choreographies on the Iinternet go viral, prompting people to recreate them. That's not only it, several artists also share clips of them dancing to various songs. Now, a dance video that is doing rounds on the Internet shows a triad grooving to the song London Thumakda from the film Queen.

The video was shared on Instagram by Harnidh Kaur Sodhi, you can see her grooving with dancers and Instagram content creator Shine's creed. The triad can be seen dancing on the street energetically.

This clip was shared on March 1. Since being posted, it has been liked over 3.4 million times, and the numbers are only increasing. Many have even left comments on the clip.

An individual wrote, "I love your steps and expressions." Another person added, "This was crazy." A third shared, "The steps are lit." A fourth posted, "Amazing energy, amazing dance." Many others have reacted using heart and fire emojis on the dance video.