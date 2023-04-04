Turkey’s ‘miracle baby’ reunites with mother after 54 days. Watch heartwarming video

Turkey’s ‘miracle baby’, rescued 128 hours after being buried under the rubble in Hatay after earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş, has been finally reunited with her mother 54 days later. A DNA test confirmed their relationship. The baby’s mother, Yasemin Begdaş, who was previously believed to have been killed in the disaster, is being treated at Adana City Hospital. Now, Turkey’s Minister of Family and Social Services, Derya Yanık, shared a video of the reunion of the mother with her baby on Twitter. And it is going viral on social media.

Turkey’s ‘miracle baby’ Vetin Begdaş, who was named Gizem Bebek by nurses.(Twitter/@deryayanikashb)

“54 days of longing is over. Vetin Begdaş, who was rescued from the wreckage after 128 hours and named Gizem Bebek by our nurses, was reunited with her mother after 54 days. Vetin is now our baby too. As the Ministry, our support will always be with you,” wrote Derya Yanık while sharing a video of their reunion on Twitter.

Vetin Begdaş, who was named Gizem Bebek by nurses, was taken to Adana by private plane from Ankara. Minister Derya Yanık welcomed the baby and handed her over to her mother, reported the Ministry in a statement on their official website. “The treatment of her mother is also continuing. There is no problem in general health. After her recovery, we will leave Gizem in her mother’s custody. But Gizem is now our baby too. As the Ministry of Family and Social Services, our support will always be with Gizem,” said Minister Derya Yanık.

She added, “Reuniting a mother and her child is one of the most precious things in the world. Partnering in that happiness was really meaningful for us as well. I wish and hope that God will grant them a long and happy life, that they will not be separated from each other again. May there always be beauty, goodness, prosperity, well-being and happiness for all children in our country and in the world. This is our wish for us to witness that happiness.”

Take a look at her tweet below:

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has raked up more than 68,600 views and still increasing.

Check out the reactions below:

A Twitter user expressed, “This is a beautiful amazing story that left me crying with joy!” “Heartwarming story. Momma and baby reunited together,” commented another. A third added, “O my heart! This baby.”

