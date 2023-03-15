Tweet on Chanel’s pre-owned shopping basket bag priced at 86 lakhs leaves people with thoughts

Luxury fashion items can be a little weird at times. And one such item has created a chatter among netizens. Listed on the site Farfetch, it is a pre-owned Chanel bag that is being sold at a whopping price of $104,663, approximately over ₹86 lakhs. Let that sink in!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“For AW14, Chanel created its own a supermarket to showcase one of the brand's most memorable runways. Forming part of said collection is this basket bag, wrapped with the maison's signature leather and chain-link straps,” reads the description of the bag as mentioned on the site.

Called shopping basket handbag, the item was launched as a part of Chanel's autumn/winter 2014 accessories collection, reports Daily Mail. The bag is made of brass and is covered with calfskin.

Journalist Sophie Walsh also took to Twitter to share a post about it. “And in today’s edition of WTAF,” she tweeted and shared screenshots from the website highlighting the product and its price.

Take a look at the post:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post soon accumulated different comments from people. Just like this person who posted, “And it’s pre-owned.” Another one joked, “Is there a discount for buying in bulk?” A third commented, “OMG!” A fourth wrote, “Well that's farfetched lol.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON