Tweet on Upanishads engraved on wall of Warsaw University library wows people

The post is shared on the official twitter handle of the Embassy of India in Warsaw, Poland.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 06:23 PM IST
The image shows the Upanishads engraving on a wall of Warsaw University library.(Twitter/@IndiainPoland)

There are certain tweets that leave people amazed. This post about a wall of Warsaw University library is one such tweet. The share has now captured people’s attention and left them wowed.

The post is shared on the official twitter handle of the Embassy of India in Warsaw, Poland. “What a pleasant sight!! This is a wall of Warsaw University's library with Upanishads engraved on it. Upanishads are late vedic Sanskrit texts of Hindu philosophy which form the foundations of Hinduism,” reads the tweet. The post is complete with an image showcasing the engravings on the wall.

Take a look at the post:

The tweet has prompted people to post all sorts of comments. Many wrote how the information surprised them.

“Proud to be an Indian,” wrote a Twitter user. “That’s a proud moment for India,” commented another. “Amazing,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the tweet?

