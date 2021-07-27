Twitter hails ‘junior Mirabai Chanu’, here’s how she reacted. Watch viral video

A wonderful video featuring a little girl trying to imitate Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu’s winning moment has won the Internet. The video, shared on Twitter by former Commonwealth games gold medalist in weightlifting Sathish Sivalingam has now gone viral and may leave you cheering for the little star too. Mirabai Chanu herself reacted to the video and it is bound you make you smile.

“Junior @mirabai_chanu. This is called inspiration,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The video shows the little girl lifting weights as Chanu's event from Tokyo Olympics 2020 plays on a television screen in the back.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared some 20 hours ago, the clip has racked up 1.1 million views and several appreciative comments. Chanu shared the video with a sweet message. “So cute. Just love this,” reads the caption.

Here’s the tweet:

While many wished the girl to be on the other side of the television screen, others couldn’t stop lauding her strength and spirit.

Former basketball player Rex Chapman also commented under the clip.

Here’s how others reacted.

“Boss baby,” wrote a Twitter user. “Kudos to her enthusiasm,” commented another.

What are your thoughts on this video?