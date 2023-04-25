Twitter is down, so people are up with memes

Several Twitter users recently took to the microblogging platform to report that their tweets were temporarily deleted. Some also added that their pinned tweets were automatically unpinned. At one point, even the official account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed: “@narendramodi hasn’t Tweeted. When they do, their Tweets will show up here.” The tweets, however, were later restored.

An individual shared this meme on Twitter after experiencing an outage. (Twitter/@sagartweetss_)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A screengrab of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account. (Twitter/@narendramodi)

As expected, people took to Twitter to share their reactions to this outage. While some wondered if they were the only ones facing the issues, some took a hilarious route and posted memes.

We have compiled a few reactions below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the outage tracking website Downdetector.com, there were more than 24,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the platform. The outage graph on downdetector showed a spike in reports around 7:30 pm. While 56% reported an outage on the website, 35% reported on the app.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail