Twitter remembers iconic actor Betty White by sharing photos, videos

One of the greatest and most iconic American actors of all time, Betty White, passed away yesterday at the age of 99, a few days shy of being a 100. Celebrities and other Twitter users alike, have taken to the microblogging platform to share their fondest memories and anecdotes about her through pictures and videos.

Here’s what US President Joe Biden had to say:

Lawyer, writer and former First Lady of the US, Michelle Obama tweeted a photo of Betty White. Here’s what she wrote:

Talk show host Oprah Winfrey shared a heartfelt tweet:

Many lauded her for being progressive in her views despite her age. She was famously in support of the LGBTQ+ community. Here’s a clip from when she was 92 years old:

An individual shared some photos she took of the star dedicated to Betty White at the Hollywood Boulevard:

In the hearts of her fans and well-wishers, however, Betty White lives on forever.

What are your thoughts on this iconic actor?

