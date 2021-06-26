Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Twitter user's idea on how to 'trap' mosquitoes leaves people in splits

The Twitter user's post involving mosquitoes has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 06:24 PM IST
The Twitter user shared an image along with the mosquitoes related tweet.(Twitter/@Judianna)

Have you ever seen those funny posts that leave you with giggling hard? This Twitter user shared one such post and it involves mosquitoes. Chances are it’ll leave you laughing out loud too.

“Mosquito trap. The mosquito lands on the salt, thinking it's sugar. They get thirsty for water, but the cap has tequila in it. The mosquito gets drunk, trips on the stick and bangs its head on the rock,” the Twitter user jokingly wrote. They shared a witty hashtag #IAmGoingToBeRichWithThisPatent along with the post. The post is complete with an image of the ‘trap'.

Take a look at the post shared on Twitter:

Since being posted, the share has gathered nearly 1,200 likes. It has also received tons of comments from people. Netizens couldn’t stop laughing at the hilarious post.

“There’s somebody in this world that will buy that,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is as good a plan as any other I've seen. lol,” joked another. “Lol, that’s a good one,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the tweet?

