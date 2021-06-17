Twitter’s ‘What more hints do you want’ trend is hilariously relatable

“You find yourself thinking about them every now and then, you blush every time they talk to you, you have fantasized about your future together numerous times” – Do you think these situations sound familiar? Then what you have here is a crush on someone. Having a crush on someone may make your heart flutter and leave you happy but what is not a rosy scenario is telling them about how you feel. Hence, many often resort to dropping hints about their likeness. However, there are times when the other person doesn’t get the hints. And now, Twitter has turned that into a trend. It’s ‘What more hints do you want’ trend.

Under the trend, people are sharing all sorts of ways in which they have dropped a hint about their feelings but their crush failed to notice the covert message. There is a possibility that the relatable and witty posts shared by tweeple may leave you chuckling.

Take a look at the posts people are sharing on Twitter under the ‘What more hints do you want’ trend.

Nothing can convey your feelings better than Jeene Mera Dil Luteya.

Priorities!!!

The age of texting:

Oh, the sacrifice!

Check out some more tweets:

What would you share under Twitter’s ‘What more hints do you want’ trend?

