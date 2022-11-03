Two of CISF's trusted canine heroes retire. Watch their retirement ceremony

After ten years of meritorious service, Ivan and Sparky, retired from the Central Industrial Security Force's canine squad on November 2. The two dogs served at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) and contributed immensely to its security.

"CISF bids farewell to canine heroes. Two canines of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) retired after around ten years of meritorious service (02.11)," read the caption written with the video shared on Twitter by ANI. The video captures the farewell organised by the CISF for their four-legged warriors. In it, one can see an official presenting the dogs, who are on a stage, with a medal each for their distinguished services and dedication. He later garlands the four-legged commandoes. Not just this, the CISF even accords the canine warriors with the traditional 'pulling out' ceremony. In this ceremony, officers and CISF personnel pull a decorated jeep with the help of a rope, in which the dogs sit, over a red carpet.

Watch the video below:

CISF also took to Twitter to share some glimpses from the retirement ceremony. "Born as a dog, retired as a soldier. CISF bids adieu to #comrade #canine members - Ivan & Sparky who officially retired from duty after 10 yrs of service, contributing immensely in security of Cochin Airport," wrote CISF while posting a collage from the retirement ceremony.

Take a look at CISF's tweet below:

Since being shared, both tweets have raked up several likes. Many took to comments to share their reactions.

"Can civilians adopt them? What happens after their retirement?" enquired an individual. "Such good boys. Lots of love and balls to play with for them," posted another. "Many respects," expressed a third. "Big salute heroes! You have served well, stay healthy. Thank you for protecting our lives for 10 years. Grateful to #CISF for giving them a fitting farewell," commented a fourth.

