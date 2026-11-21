For any parent, losing sight of a young child is an unimaginable nightmare. In Gurugram, swift intervention by local police teams helped avert potential tragedy in two separate cases involving missing children. Through prompt ground action, officers safely located both youngsters and returned them to their relieved families. In a post on X, Gurugram Police shared details of the timely rescues while urging parents and guardians to stay vigilant and immediately alert emergency services if a child goes missing.

The two children were reunited with their parents after they went missing. (X/@gurgaonpolice) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Thanks to the Gurugram Police’s swift action, two innocent children have been reunited with their families!” the department wrote in an X post.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Also Read: Missing Australian teenager found alive after 6 days in bushland, aerial video shows him being rescued by helicopter

It said that one of the kids involved was an 8-year-old who went missing and was rescued by cops within four hours. The kid was safely reunited with the family.

Highlighting the other incident, the police department wrote, “The police team at Sector-37 police station found the family of a girl aged about 2.5 years who had been found unattended and safely handed her over to them.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Alongside sharing the heartwarming reunions, the department used the moment to remind families about the importance of constant supervision in crowded areas. In the same post, the police issued a public advisory urging parents to act swiftly during emergencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alongside sharing the heartwarming reunions, the department used the moment to remind families about the importance of constant supervision in crowded areas. In the same post, the police issued a public advisory urging parents to act swiftly during emergencies. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Appeal from the Gurugram Police: Parents and guardians should keep a close eye on young children and not leave them alone. If a child goes missing or is found wandering, immediately call 112.”

Also Read: 6-year-old boy with autism rescued from New Jersey river after climbing out of his bedroom window

The department also shared a video featuring a collage of two photographs, one of the 8-year-old and the other of the toddler, taken after both children were safely reunited with their families.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In addition to the emergency number 112, the Women and Child Development Department has set up the Child Helpline Control Room to operationalise 1098, a national toll-free number. The line is dedicated to children in difficult situations.

According to the department, “The primary aim of Child Helpline Service is to support and assist any child who has fallen out of the safety net to provide emergency and immediate response and connect the child to existing long term services. Child Helpline number 1098 is integrated with the Emergency Response Support System 112 (ERSS-112) helpline.”