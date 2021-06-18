Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Two-year-old offers to help grandpa in his ‘yawdwowk’. Viral video is too sweet to handle
trending

Two-year-old offers to help grandpa in his ‘yawdwowk’. Viral video is too sweet to handle

The video of the two-year-old "yawdwowk" helper has now won people over.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 10:06 AM IST
The video of the two-year-old kid helping her grandfather received tons of appreciative comments.(Instagram/@karaleapior)

In today’s edition of sweet videos which may make you say “Aww” multiple times, here’s a clip of a little one asking her grandfather if she could help him with his “yawdwowk.” Shared on Instagram, there is a possibility that the video will leave you with a huge smile on your face.

Instagram user Karalea Pleau-Pior shared the clip a few days ago. “Papa’s little yawdwowk helper!” she wrote while sharing the adorable video. The post is complete with several hashtags including #2yearsold and #grandparents.

We won’t give away much, so take a look at what the video shared on Instagram shows:

With over 17,000 likes, the video has wowed many. People shared all sorts of love-filled comments while reacting to the video. Just like French singer and dancer Maude who showcased her reaction with a smile emoticon.

“This kid is the reason I'm on Instagram,” wrote an Instagram user. “The way grandpa carried her,” shared another. “OMG! I could listen to her all day,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video of the two-year-old "yawdwowk" helper?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram

Related Stories

trending

Kid’s ‘singing’ performance spreads joy among people. Viral clip may wow you too

PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 07:01 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

On air: Milkha Singh recorded multi-part autobiography for Prasar Bharati

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP