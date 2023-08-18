UAE astronaut's heartening chat with his son will melt your heart. Watch

Mohammed Bin Rashid (MBR) Space Centre in UAE recently shared a heartening video of their astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi. The clip shows Sultan Al Neyadi, currently on a six-month space mission to the International Space Station, having a wholesome interaction with his son via video call.

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi in an interaction with his son.(Twitter/@MBRSpaceCentre)

"The son of astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi asked him a question about what he likes the most on Earth, during the event ‘A Call from Space’ - Umm Al Quwain edition," wrote MBR Space Centre. (Also Read: UAE astronaut shares breathtaking images of Himalayas from space)

The clip opens to show Sultan Al Neyadi's son asking him "What is the thing that you like most about the Earth?" To this, Sultan Al Neyadi says, "You are the thing that I love most about Earth. But if you mean what is the best thing I like about spaceAbdulla, as you know, we are here in the microgravity environment. We can do several things here that you will like. We can do everything, like flying from one place to another."

Watch the video shared by MBR Space Centre here:

This post was shared on August 10. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 10,000 times. The share has also received more than 100 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's what people are saying about this video of Sultan AlNeyadi and his son:

An individual wrote, "His Dad understood what he meant so he answered both what he likes the most about Earth and space." A second added, "Love it." "So adorable and cute," expressed a third.

