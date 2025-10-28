UAE minister delights crowd with Hindi greeting at Dubai's 'Emirates Loves India' event. Watch

Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, drew loud applause and cheers at Zabeel Park after she opened her address in Hindi at the ‘Emirates Loves India’ event on Sunday. Al Kaabi's Hindi moment prompted a euphoric reaction from the crowd. (X/@IndembAbuDhabi)

Taking the stage before tens of thousands of Indian expatriates, Al Kaabi began her speech with a confident “Namaste!” before going on to tell the audience in Hindi that “Aaj aapke saath yahan hona mere liye bahut sammaan ki baat hai (It is an honour to be in front of you now).” This unexpected gesture prompted a euphoric reaction from the crowd.

Backstory behind Al Kaabi's Hindi moment

Speaking to Gulf News after her address, Al Kaabi shared the backstory behind her Hindi moment. “This happened thanks to repeating that beautiful sentence I had with colleagues on the phone,” she said. “And my mother encouraged me to say more. She told me to say: ‘Tum kaise ho? Hum tumse pyaar karte hain!’ meaning ‘We love you,’” she added.

The minister also said that her connection with Indian cinema and culture goes back to her childhood. “I grew up watching Bollywood movies,” she said, adding, “It’s easy for me to repeat the words and pronounce them. You’re talking about growing up and watching movies and listening to songs and eating Indian food and being connected with such a rich community.”

She went on to say that her only regret was not being able to speak Hindi fluently. “I think it’s a shame that I don’t speak it (Hindi) fluently,” she told the outlet.

Al Kaabi praises India-UAE ties

During her address at the event, Al Kaabi also underscored the historic depth of India–UAE friendship, calling it a relationship “built on trust, respect and shared aspirations.” She praised the role of Indian professionals and families in nation-building, saying they had “helped write some of the most inspiring chapters in the history of our country.”

“The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of India are connected not only by geography but by deep human and cultural ties that continue to shape our story today. In every field from education to healthcare to technology to the arts, Indian professionals and families contribute with dedication and excellence,” she said.

“They have built lives, raised generations and helped shape the UAE’s success story. The Indian community is not just part of our story; they have helped write some of the most inspiring chapters in the history of our country,” she added.

The minister concluded her speech by reaffirming future collaboration. “Together we will continue to build bridges… May this friendship between our people continue to illuminate the future,” she said.