Dubai's 'Emirates Loves India' event sees record footfall, gates shut after venue hits capacity

The organisers of the ‘Emirates Loves India’ community event in Dubai have issued a public apology after more than 100,000 people packed into Zabeel Park on Sunday, forcing authorities to shut the entry gates for safety reasons. The event was held at Dubai's Zabeel Park on Sunday.(X/@IndembAbuDhabi)

The event, organised by the ‘Emirates Loves India’ initiative in partnership with the UAE Government Media Office, marks the second consecutive year of honouring the deep cultural ties and longstanding friendship between India and the UAE. The cultural extravaganza, headlined by Neha Kakkar, Mika Singh, Neeraj Madhav and Nabeel Khan, featured music shows, regional performances, exhibitions and food stalls showcasing India’s linguistic and cultural diversity.

(Also Read: Indian man, 29, wins UAE's record ₹240 crore lottery: 'Day that changed everything')

'Emirates Loves India' issues apology

On the day of the event, UAE residents had begun queuing up as early as 1 PM, several hours ahead of the programme’s start. By evening, long lines had formed outside the gates, and security personnel were deployed at multiple checkpoints. Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence and RTA teams were also stationed across the venue to regulate movement and ensure public safety.

However, according to a report by Gulf News, the massive turnout left thousands of Indian expatriates disappointed as they were denied entry after the venue reached full capacity. In a statement released after the event, the organisers apologised for closing the gates.

“We sincerely apologise to those who were unable to enter the venue. Due to overwhelming attendance, the authorities had to close the doors once capacity was reached. We appreciate your understanding and are deeply grateful to everyone who participated in our celebrations,” the statement read.

Officials also said that crowd management protocols had to be enforced once the park reached its permitted safety threshold. Rashed Al Tamimi, Director of Emirates Loves, said the on-ground deployment was extensive. “You look at any corner of this venue, and you will see Dubai Police, RTA or Civil Defence. They were constantly patrolling and responding,” he said.

A. Amarnath, Charge d’Affaires at the Indian Embassy in the UAE, said the response reflected the scale of the diaspora’s presence in the country. “In 2014, the Indian community in the UAE was 2.2 million. Today, it is 4.3 million. So I am not surprised that with every passing year, the interest in this event is growing,” he said.

On Instagram, performer Neeraj Madhav also apologised to fans who could not make it inside and said he would be willing to perform again to “compensate” for the missed opportunity.

“Sincere apologies to those who couldn’t get inside the venue yesterday at Emirates Loves India event. They had to close the gate due to unexpected traffic. But thank you guys for this Incredible love. I am ready to do one more show for you to compensate for this. Comment below if you want it, we’ll try to make it happen,” Neeraj Madhav wrote in the caption of the post.

Despite the restricted entry, authorities confirmed that the event concluded peacefully with no safety incidents.