UK firefighters attacked with fireworks while trying to put out blaze

A routine emergency response turned into a dangerous confrontation on Bonfire Night after a Lancashire fire crew was targeted with fireworks while extinguishing a fire in Preston. Emergency services condemned the reckless assault, emphasising that attacking firefighters while they operate in hazardous conditions places both first responders and local communities at severe risk.

What had happened?

The fire crew was attacked while trying to put out a fire that had reached a lamppost. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

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The fire crew was busy putting out a fire that had spread to a lamppost when they were attacked with fireworks, reported the BBC. The authorities confirmed that no one was hurt in the incident.

Fire chief condemns incident:

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In a statement, Chief Fire Officer Jon Charters said, “We condemn in the strongest possible terms the deliberate attack on our firefighters, who had fireworks fired at them while responding to an incident on Greenthorn Crescent in Preston last night. This was reckless, dangerous and utterly unacceptable. There is no excuse for attacking emergency service workers.”

Stressing the risks posed to both first responders and the local community, Charters said that the fire crew shouldn’t have to face such situations while doing their job.

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{{^usCountry}} “Our firefighters are there to protect people and property, often in difficult and dangerous circumstances. They should never have to face deliberate attacks while carrying out their duties. This is not a joke or harmless behaviour: it puts lives at risk and threatens the safety of the very community we are there to protect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Our firefighters are there to protect people and property, often in difficult and dangerous circumstances. They should never have to face deliberate attacks while carrying out their duties. This is not a joke or harmless behaviour: it puts lives at risk and threatens the safety of the very community we are there to protect. {{/usCountry}}

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He continued, “Thankfully, no one was injured, but that does not lessen the seriousness of what happened. Fireworks can cause serious injury, and targeting our crews can prevent them from dealing with an emergency and helping people who urgently need them.”

Pledging full cooperation with law enforcement to hold the perpetrators accountable, Charters appealed directly to the public and parents to help curb such reckless behaviour.

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“We will work closely with the police to help identify those responsible and bring them to justice. Attacks on our firefighters will not be tolerated. We urge parents, carers and members of the community to make clear that this behaviour is dangerous and unacceptable, and that those responsible must face the consequences.”

According to Lancashire Police, a 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident but was later released on bail.

What is the story behind Bonfire Night?

Every year on the evening of November 5, the UK celebrates Bonfire Night with fireworks, sparklers, toffee apples, and of course bonfires. It is celebrated to commemorate the failure of the Gunpowder Plot of 1605 - a failed attempt to assassinate King James I of England.

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Traditionally, a dummy was placed on top of the fireworks. Called 'Guy', it represented one of the key conspirators, Guy Fawkes.