UK locksmith finds himself locked out of van by his own dog in a moment of pure irony

A humorous twist of fate has left a locksmith locked out of his own van – but the culprit wasn’t another person. Instead, it was one of his French bulldogs. Peter Macann, a 31-year-old locksmith from Dereham, Norfolk, found himself in a most ironic predicament when his dog inadvertently locked him out of his vehicle. A locksmith found himself locked out of his van by his French bulldog. (Facebook/Peter Macann)

A day like no other

Macann was on his way to a job when he stopped at a service station to fill the tyres of his van. But when he returned to his vehicle, he found himself locked out. "I'm a 24-hour locksmith, so I had a job at about 21:00, and I went to put air in the tyres, went to pay for it, got back, and I just couldn't get in," Macann told BBC.

As it turned out, his French bulldog had somehow stood on the central locking button, inadvertently locking the doors. The irony of being locked out of his own van wasn’t lost on Macann, especially considering his line of work. However, he was not keen on calling another locksmith for help.

Turning to the community

Instead of seeking professional help, Macann turned to social media for assistance. Posting in the Dereham Community Notice Board Facebook group, he asked for a solution. However, despite the best efforts of the community, no one was able to help him.

But just when it seemed all hope was lost, the dogs decided to lend a paw. Macann's two French bulldogs, Bella and Vinnie, managed to step on the central locking button once again, unlocking the van and allowing Macann to regain control of the situation.

A good laugh for social media

The amusing incident quickly gained attention on social media, with users finding the whole situation rather amusing. One user joked, "A locksmith who can’t even lock his own van? That’s a first!” Another commented, “Seems like Bella and Vinnie are the real experts here!” One person simply wrote, “Well, at least the dogs got it right!”

Several others chimed in with comments such as, "Talk about being locked out of your job!" and "The dogs are the true heroes in this story!” Macann, too embarrassed to admit the full extent of the situation to his customer, explained his tardiness by saying he had been "caught in traffic."