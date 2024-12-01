'Smooth' Mars bar earns UK man 215 compensation, apology and internet fame

A UK man enjoying a Mars bar, one of the most popular chocolate bars in the country, discovered something amiss in his sweet treat. After unwrapping the chocolate, he discovered that it was missing the signature ripples that are usually formed on top of the chocolate bar. After unwrapping the chocolate, then man discovered that it was missing the signature ripples on top.(Facebook/HarrySeager)

When he wrote to the company describing his experience, he earned a compensation along with an apology from them.

The 32-year-old named Harry Seager from Buckinghamshire's Aylesbury had shared a picture of the “smooth” chocolate bar in a post on a Facebook group. The post sparked the interest of thousands of members of the Dull Men’s Club Facebook page.

Factory fluke or design change'

Segar said he had bought up the oddly smooth Mars bar from a service station in Oxfordshire while he was travelling to a classic car show in Birmingham. When he opened the packaging to eat it, the smooth bar devoid of swirls greeted him and left him intrigued.

Curious about how that happened, he decided to write to Mars Wrigley UK to find out if the design of the classic chocolate bar was being changed or was this just a factory fluke.'

Company was ‘secretive’

Mars Wrigley responded to his query by apologising for the anomaly and sent him a compensation of £2 ( ₹215 approximately) as a voucher.

“We’re sorry to hear about your experience. We’ll ensure your feedback is shared with our Quality Team. Please accept the enclosed £2 voucher for a future purchase," they said.

While Seager appreciated the gesture, he said he was more interested in the story behind his “smooth” bar. “The only reason I emailed them was to understand what might have caused it. But they kept sidestepping that question," he told the BBC, adding that the company seemed "secretive" about it rather than telling him what the manufacturing defect was.

However, he took the £2 compensation calling it "great". "It’s two free Mars bars! Maybe they could have sent more, but I am not ungrateful. It’s been quite the adventure over a chocolate bar," he said.