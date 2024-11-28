Cigarette found inside chicken biryani at Hyderabad restaurant, video goes viral

A group of friends out for a chicken biryani dinner made a terrifying discovery when one of them allegedly found a cigarette in his plate while dining at a popular restaurant on Hyderabad's RTC ‘X’ Road. The man claimed that he found the partially-smoked cigarette towards the end of his meal. The man claimed that he found the partially-smoked cigarette towards the end of his meal.(X/@DealsDhamaka)

In an undated video, which has now gone viral on social media, a group of nearly 10 men can be seen sitting on table with half-eaten food on plates when one of them lifts a plate with rice to show the alleged cigarette.

Angry at the disgusting discovery, the group can be heard shouting at the restaurant staff and calling for the management to be informed. In the second half of the video, the situation escalates as many members of staff surround the group's table while the men keep complaining.

Take a look at the video here:

Soon, the confrontation with restaurant staff turns into a heated argument. The restaurant is filled with customers who watch in shock as the men continue to shout at the management.

They are seen explaining the situation to a restaurant official even as he tries to calm them down. They yell at him while he pleads with them to stop arguing. The video quickly went viral on social media, prompting widespread criticism of the restaurant's apparent negligence.

Reports suggest that the management of the restaurant issued an apology to the customers.

(Also read: Delhi customer finds cockroach floating in iced latte from Khan Market cafe)

Social media users were outraged and disgusted at the incident, questioning the restaurant's hygiene standards and attention to food safety.

This is not the first time such disgusting discovery was made at a restaurant in the region. In a similar case, a customer at a restaurant in Bhuvanagiri had found a millipede in their chicken biryani. The video of the insect inside the food also went viral on social media.