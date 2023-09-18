UK safari park welcomes rare red panda twins born on home turf

Longleat, a safari park in the United Kingdom, announced the birth of twin red panda cubs as part of a global breeding programme to increase the population of this endangered species. The park also shared some adorable pictures of the rare twins.

Rare red panda twins were born in June in a safari park in the United Kingdom. They are developing well.(Instagram/@longleatofficial)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Although the cubs were born in June, the zoo has recently shared details about them, reported BBC.

The keepers told the outlet that the twins are developing well and are being closely monitored. They added that they will adjust the mother’s diet and environment to ensure she has everything she needs to care for her babies.

Additionally, the cubs will be regularly weighed to ensure their growth and development continue without a hitch.

“A pair of rare red panda cubs have been born here at Longleat this summer,” reads a part of the caption written alongside the pictures shared on the official Instagram page of Longleat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The caption also highlights that red pandas are endangered, with only 2,500 remaining in the wild. Deforestation, habitat loss, poaching, and the illegal pet trade threaten their existence.

The zoo also shared how the parents of these twin panda cubs are essential to support the population of red pandas. “Mum and dad, Emma and Lionel, play an essential role in a global breeding programme to help bolster the population of red pandas, and the hope is that their twin boys will one day move onto other collections and have families of their own,” the caption continues.

“For now, they spend most of their days snoozing in the nest boxes here at Longleat, with the family being provided with a regular supply of fresh bamboo leaves from our very own plantation,” it concludes.

Take a look at the pictures of rare red panda twins below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pictures were shared three days ago on Instagram. Since then, over 7,000 people have liked them, and a few even dropped comments.

Here’s how people reacted to these pictures of rare red panda twins born in the UK:

An Instagram user wrote, “Cuteness alert peeps! They are so adorable. Congratulations to mum Emma and dad Lionel and to their keepers too.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Brilliant news! They’re so cute. Hope they keep growing well,” expressed another.

A third shared, “Congratulations on the red panda cubs.”

“I’m so overwhelmed by this news! Congratulations to Emma and Lionel and all the team at Longleat! This has made my year!” commented a fourth.

A fifth posted, “Great to know they are still well. I managed to film one of them being carried on 7th July and it was a very special moment.”

Also Read| USA zoo welcomes an extremely rare spotless giraffe

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail